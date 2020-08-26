On Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at the age of 81, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend Esther Marie Van Belle went to be in the arms of her Heavenly Father.
Esther was born on March 14, 1939, in Prosser, the daughter of Loda Leah (Rabie) and Jasper Hamilton Trusley. She received her education in Prosser.
On March 14, 1957, she married the love of her life, Clifford Van Belle in Sunnyside. To this union, Esther and Clifford were blessed with five children. Esther dedicated her life to her family each and every day as only a wife and mother can do.
She enjoyed cooking, collecting recipes, reading, sewing, doing volunteer work and spending time with her precious family.
She was a member of the Sunnyside Christian Reformed Church.
Esther is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Clifford Van Belle of Sunnyside. Five children, Steve Van Belle (Melody) of Prosser, Laurie Judd (Jim) of Randle, JoEtta Miller (Steve) of Sunnyside, Karen Weinbender (Jeff) of Prosser, and Chris Van Belle (Sheryl) of Sunnyside. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two sisters, Pat Barr and Rosie McFarland, and brother, Oscar Trusley.
She is preceded in death by her parents Loda and Jasper Trusley, two brothers, Andrew Trusley, Junior Trusley and sister, Carol Trusley.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside. A Graveside Inurnment Service will be held on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to honor Esther’s memory may contribute to the Sunnyside Christian School. Those wishing to sign Esther’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.