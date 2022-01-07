Esther Zahn

Esther, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunt, mother-in-law, and dear friend to many of you passed away on Christmas eve afternoon, 2021.
She is survived by sons Kenneth (wife Jean) and Donald (wife Peggy). She fell early morning of Dec. 23, and severely broke her femur, requiring surgery in the afternoon. She did not recover from the stress of surgery. She passed peacefully late Christmas Eve afternoon, with her son Don and daughter-in-law Peggy at her side, holding her hands and sending her our love. She is now with her beloved husband, Clarence, in heaven We will miss her greatly!
Esther was 92 years of age, born December 11, 1929, to Pete and Jenny Ludwig of Grandview, Washington. She was the youngest of five children, Ellen, George, Zoe and Mabel.
She attended Walnut Grove Elementary School between Grandview and Prosser and graduated from Prosser High School. She met a young WWII veteran who had moved to the area from Iowa, Clarence LaVern Zahn. On November 26, 1946, they were married and had 71 years of marriage before Clarence passed away in 2017.
She and Clarence lived their married lives in Grandview, Washington in a house they bought in 1954. A signature memory of them is always walking hand in hand, always together. Upon Clarence’s death, she sold her home of 65 years and moved to her final home in Richland, Washington near her son and daughter-in-law, Don & Peggy.
In addition to raising her sons, she worked for Libby’s food processing plant, and completed her working career with the food services of Grandview School District. Upon retiring, she and Clarence became ‘snowbirds’, making their fall to spring home in Yuma, Arizona.
She loved the years of, camping in the woods, clam digging on the beaches of Washington State and fishing the rivers and lakes. Their travels took them throughout the United States and abroad.
A favorite TV time was to watch the Seattle Mariners baseball games. Any day with family or friends, was a great day to play a few games of pinochle, always looking for that perfect hand of 1500 pinochle.
Being with her grandchildren, Christi (husband Phillip Duvic) and Mike (wife Erin), and great-grandchildren Rachel and William Zahn caused her to beam with joy and smiles.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the charity of your choice.
Viewing and visitation were held on Monday, January 3, 2022, from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Grandview. Interment will be at the Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m.
Those wishing to sign Esther’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
