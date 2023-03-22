Eugene Donald Startup

Eugene (Gene) Donald Startup was born on December 28, 1925, to Earl and Opal (Wheaton) Startup in Ellensburg, WA. He grew up in the Badger Pocket area with his older sister, Marie, and graduated from Kittitas High School with the class of 1943. While in school he participated in football, basketball, baseball, track and boxing.
He served in the South Pacific with the Merchant Marines during WWII on a Liberty Ship, the SS Otis Skinner.
After his discharge from the Merchant Marines, he returned home and on Feb. 17, 1946 he married Patricia Miles in Kittitas, WA. In 1948 they moved to the lower Yakima Valley to begin a life of farming on the Roza.
Between September 1949 and March 1955, they had three sons: Dave, Don and Doug. In 1950 they purchased land on S.L.I. Road, north of Sunnyside. In 1958 they doubled their acreage with the purchase of adjacent land to the east, where they built a house.
In the years that followed, more land was rented, and they actively farmed until he “retired” at the age of 70 in 1995. He purchased a small band sawmill and spent countless hours acquiring trees and making sawdust. He loved making furniture, turnings, and toys for grandkids and friends.
In November of 2019 they finally left the farm and moved into Sunnyside Assisted Living where they were living at the time of his passing on March 17, 2023.
He loved his family more than anything and like many of the people of his generation, especially the farming community, he possessed an unyielding toughness that carried him through the physical and mental challenges that life put in his path.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and sister. Surviving family members are his wife of 77 years Patricia, son Dave (Cheryl), grandson Seth (Chelsey), great grandchildren Sawyer and Sloane, granddaughter Mandy (Raja), great grandchildren Sailor and Scout; son Don (Genie), granddaughter Steffani (Andrew), great grandchildren Gage and Molly; son Doug (Kathy) and nephew John O’Rourke
Graveside service with Military Honors will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Gene’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
