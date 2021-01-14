Evarista Gonzalez, age 88, of Grandview, passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, January 11, 2021.
Evarista was born Jan. 8, 1933, in Edinburg, Texas, the daughter Margarita Garces.
She received her early education through the eighth grade in Edinburg. In 1962, Evarista and her family moved to Washington State where she met and later married Benito Gonzalez on Nov. 28, 1965, in Grandview. They made their home and raised their children in Grandview.
Evarista worked as a field laborer for many years then later in life as a cook for Smith Elementary in Grandview.
She enjoyed sewing, yard sales, crocheting and doing word search books. She also loved her two beloved canine companions, Lassie and Chiquita.
Evarista was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church and the Guadalupanas.
Evarista is survived by her husband Benito Gonzalez of Grandview; three daughters, Paula Garces, Emma Gonzales, Christy Rodriguez; two sons, Benito Jr. Gonzales (Sara), Enrique Gonzales (Rosario); 20 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
She is also survived by two brothers, Juan Moralez (Julia), Manuel Morales (Lidya) and five nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Morales and one sister, Sobeida Garces.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Grandview.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Grandview, with burial to follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Those wishing to sign Evarista's online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
