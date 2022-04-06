Evelyn Cain Baker

Evelyn Faye Baker passed peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 26th, 2022, at the age of 94.
A long-term resident of Washington State, she was born and raised in Sunnyside, and lived most of her adult life in Snohomish. She had a lifelong career as an elementary school teacher, primarily teaching kindergarten. Evelyn graduated from Central Washington College in 1950, where she also later completed her Master’s degree in Education
Evelyn was passionate about her walk with the Lord and was a long-term member of the Presbyterian Church of Snohomish and, more recently, Trinity Church in Woodinville. She was a member of the Sisterhood of PEO International for 50+ years, enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was a voracious reader. Most of all, she cherished time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her brother Stanton Cain and his wife Roberta, and Evelyn’s four sons: Bryce and his wife Kim, Bradley and his wife Karen, Stephen and his wife Mariela, & Brett and his wife Lauri. She was preceded in death by her younger brother Raymond Cain, a granddaughter, and her husband Earnest Eugene Baker, to whom she was married for 42 years. She also has five other grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Snohomish on Saturday, April 9 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow; friends are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations to PEO in Snohomish are greatly appreciated. https://donations.peointernational.org/
