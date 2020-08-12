Felipe Rendon, age 76, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020.
He was born on February 7, 1944 in Edinburg, Texas, the son of Ofelia (Young) and Manuel Rendon Sr.
Felipe received his education in Texas before moving to Sunnyside in 1959. He married Martha Hernandez in Sunnyside and to this union, four daughters were born.
Felipe worked for Newhouse Farms for many years before his retirement. He enjoyed listening to music, dancing, playing cards, family celebrations and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Felipe is survived by four daughters, Cory Mendoza (Juan) of Phoenix, Arizona, Isabelle Badillo and significant other, Joaquin Torres of Sunnyside, Cindy Rendon and Noe Gonzalez, Christina Rendon and Mark Gourneau all of Mabton. Nineteen grandchildren, thirty-six great-grandchildren two great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is also survived by four sisters, Yolanda Bickett (Don), Eva Fuentes, Diana Cantu (Greg) and Sandra Rodriquez (Joe) all of Sunnyside.
He is preceded in death by his parents Ofelia and Manuel Rendon Sr., two brothers, Manuel Rendon and Ramiro Rendon, brother-in-law Greg Fuentes, great-nephew Quinten Rendon.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Felipe’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.