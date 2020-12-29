Fernando Gatica, 74, of Outlook, Washington passed away on December 23, 2020 at Prosser Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Aug. 4, 1946. in Villa Nueva, Texas to Herculano Gatica and Maria Martinez. Fernando arrived in Outlook in 1964.
In 1967, Fernando enlisted in the Navy and was stationed in San Diego, Calif. before his tour of Vietnam.
After being honorably discharged from the Navy, he went to attend automotive classes at YVCC which led to his employment at International Harvester. He remained a parts man there for 45 years and retired from Central Machinery.
Fernando is survived by his sister Fermina Gatica; son, Fernando David Gatica; daughters, Angelica Sotelo, and Victoria Rose; and 13 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Gerarda Gatica, and sister, Victoria Gatica.
The family would like to thank the staff at Prosser Memorial Hospital and all his friends at Central Machinery.
