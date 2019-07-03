Florence Blosser

Florence P. Blosser, of Sunnyside, died June 26, 2019.
Florence Papageorge Blosser, age 85, was born to Greek immigrant parents Alexander Papageorge and Anastasia Markos Papageorge in Ogden, Utah.
At a very young age Florence developed a work ethic by assisting her siblings when thinning sugar beets, milking the cows by hand, and spending long days in the fields planting, tending and harvesting plants.
Florence spent her early years in Farr West, Utah. She attended Weber County schools and went on to attend Weber College. In 1956 she graduated from Utah State University where she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Home and Family Living.
Following her education Florence became an International Farm Youth Exchange Student. She lived in Greece for six months learning about farming, home, and family. Florence taught home economics in Utah for several years after moving back from Greece.
Soon after, she met the love of her life George Blosser while he was visiting her family’s dairy farm. On June 10, 1962 Miss Florence Papageorge and George E. Blosser were married in Salt Lake City, Utah. They moved to Sunnyside, where they started their life together. They were blessed by the birth of their two daughters, Georgianne and Andrea.
Florence loved her days of staying at home with her daughters while George traveled the Northwest for their business, Blosser Livestock Services.
She went on to teach home economics part-time at Sunnyside Junior High School as well as to advise the Future Homemakers of America (FHA) Club.
As her daughters got older, she transitioned into a full-time position at the Junior High. Mrs. Blosser treasured the time spent with her Home and Family life students. She frequently referred to them as “my kids.”
After 23 years of service, Florence retired from the Sunnyside School District.
In December1986, Florence was heartbroken by the death of her husband George. She continued to raise Georgianne and Andrea, supporting them through their college years. Not long after that she become “yiayia”. Her grandchildren were the center of her world. She treasured every moment that she could love and support them. When she wasn’t spending time with her children or grandchildren, she was spending time with her beloved friends. You would often find them playing bridge or dominos, walking the hills of Sunnyside, attending yoga, shopping, or enjoying lunch.
Florence was a member of St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church in Pasco. Her faith and Greek heritage were very important to her. She loved to share her Greek cooking skills with family and friends. The highlight of many holidays included amazing Greek cuisine and customs.
Over the years Florence was an active member in Dairy Wives, Beta Sigma Phi, Alpha Delta Kappa, and Daughters of Penelope. She served many years on the Sunnyside Parks and Recreation Committee, was a Washington State dairy princess judge, as well as a judge at numerous 4-H fairs.
She was a loving mother to daughters Georgianne (Todd) Skyles, and Andrea (Carl) Jensvold, and an unbelievable yiayia to Geordan, Gus, Nate, Lexi, Lani, and Braden.
Florence is also survived by her beloved twin brother Harry (Helen) Papageorge, and special brother in-law Jim Kogianes. She was “Thea Flossy” to her many nieces, and nephews that she loved dearly. Special thanks to her devoted caretakers Roxy, Vicky, Josie, and Kathy.
She was proceeded in death by her parents, infant brother, sister Mary Kogianes, brother Jimmy Papageorge, sister in-law Kay Papageorge, and special uncles George, Herman, Jim, and Chris Markos, who lived with her during her childhood years.
Viewing and visitation were held Sunday, June 30, at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services were held Monday July 1, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Sunnyside. Burial was at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to honor her memory may do so by contributing to St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church.
Memorials may be left at Smith Funeral Home or Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at the time of the service.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.