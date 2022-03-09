Frank Albert Martin was a devoted Husband, Father, Grandfather, Godfather, Brother, uncle, and soldier. He passed peacefully on Saturday March 5, 2022, in the warm comforts of the home that he raised his family in. His final hours were spent with loving touch, joy, laughter and Elvis and Pepe Aguilar songs surrounded by his most treasured loved ones.
Frank Albert Martin was born in Brownsville, Texas on March 14, 1947, and moved to Washington at the age of three. He is remembered most for his independent spirit, loyalty, his humor and how he lived his last 74 years.
Frank Albert Martin was born to Frank Albert Martin Sr. and Paula (Alvarez) Martin. Frank was one of five children raised by his mother, they settled in Granger Washington where he grew up, attended school and in 1970 where he met the love of his life Susie Castilleja Martin. For the last 51 years together, they have lived in the same home in Sunnyside Washington. In 1971, they started their family with three beautiful children, Christine Jesusa Guerra, (Late) Frank Albert Martin and (Late) Monica Tanya Martin. Just when he did not think he could love anything more, his family grew, adding five grandchildren Nathaniel, Nia and Nisah Gonzalez, and Ariana and Elijah Martin.
Frank Albert Martin served in the United States Army from May 1966 to May 1968. He worked for James River Corporation for 15 years until the plant closed, and then worked in a hazmat plant where he then retired. Post retirement he went back to school at Washington State University and received his high school diploma adding this to one of his proudest moments. Frank was a friendly man and enjoyed talking to everyone, always making new friends. He came home sharing all his college campus experience and the many curiosities he had. Frank loved a good family gathering by hosting BBQs with music, laughter, and dancing.
For 51 years, he spent honoring and doting on his wife and soulmate Susie. Although dementia began to rob his mind, he always knew her and found safety in her presence until he took his last breath in her arms. She recalls the brightest and best of him and how he loved her so. He was diligent in celebrating her in their annual anniversary trips to Las Vegas for more than 40 years; he enjoyed watching her find joy playing the slots, while occasionally reaching in to play a few spins himself, otherwise he was found wandering around making new friends in the casinos. He spent every moment making memories with his wife and children going camping, fishing, traveling or just working in the yard or testing his skills at home expansion projects. What he truly found purpose in was being a grandpa. He loved traveling, playing outside, talking, and taking long walks with his grandkids and the legacy he leaves behind was seen as they all took turns holding his hand, making him comfortable and caring for him in his final days.
The little girl that made him a dad, his first-born daughter Christine (Ninie) Martin, was one of his best friends in life, he was adamant that she gave him all his gray hair, but he also confirms that she taught him how to love new, differently better and deeper. Though she tested his patience, she brought more smiles and laughter than he ever thought possible. He is a constant reminder to her of the fierce fight and the strength it takes to live.
Although he battled for four years with dementia, he never lost his smile or spirit. He left the world at home, and he did it “his way.” His parents and a sister, as well as his pride and joys, his son Frank (Gordy) Martin and daughter Monica (Moon) Martin preceded him in death.
A special heartfelt “thank you” to the faculty and service team at Garden Village Nursing home who cared for his dementia disorder and to Memorial Hospital Hospice team that offered solace to our family in these final days. To all the families who brought food, provided hugs, daily rest breaks, shared a memory and brought moments of joy during our time of need we are grateful and honored to have you share this with us.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Sunday, March 13, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral Liturgy will be on Monday, March 14, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Graveside service will follow with Military Honors at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Frank’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
