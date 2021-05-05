Fred Paul Anderson, son of Lynn Wallace Anderson and Elva Elaine Wood Anderson Houskeeper, peacefully passed away Saturday evening, May 1, at age 74, after a 16-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Fred, the second of three sons, was born on February 8, 1947 in Lynwood, California.
He grew up loving the ocean. When he wasn’t working at his father’s grocery store – Anderson’s Market, he could be found at the beach, surfing, or body surfing. He also learned a great love of baseball from his Dodger’s loving dad.
Fred’s faith was greatly influenced by his mother and strengthened by his mentor and LDS Bishop – Warren Wilcox. Fred served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Monterrey, Mexico from 1966 to 1968. He gained a great love of the Mexican people, the Spanish language, and fresh flour tortillas.
Fred attended college in California and later transferred to BYU where he met the beautiful Kathleen Bagley. Their first date was on Valentine’s Day 1969 where they watched the movie Chitty Chitty Bang Bang. Seven months later, on September 6, they were sealed for time and all eternity in the Oakland California LDS Temple. Over the next 17 years they welcomed seven children into their family.
After graduating in 1971 from Brigham Young University with a degree in psychology, Fred and his young family moved to Southern California for a short time. A job offer in Sunnyside, Washington, Kathleen’s home town, enticed them to move. He began a lifelong career working with Bob Hall Sr. at Bob Hall Financial. He loved the relationships created through helping people as an insurance agent and financial planner.
As a member of Rotary, he served in the community, timing swim meets for the Sunnyside Sharks, leading service projects, and hosting numerous exchange students. He served as a counselor, High Councilor, home teacher and bishop in the Sunnyside 1st ward. He was active in supporting the local Boy Scouts of America troop. He supervised several 50-mile hikes, attended many Scouting Jamborees, as well as received the prestigious Wood Badge certification with Kathleen.
He was a long-time member of the Sunnyside Racquet Club, enjoying early morning handball and racquetball games with friends. Fred would often bring his large family to “the club” to swim and exercise, while Kathleen worked as a labor and delivery nurse at the Sunnyside Hospital.
Fred taught his children by example, instilling in them a love of God, prayer, service, and kindness. Fred loved spending time in the outdoors, especially camping and hiking in the Cascade mountains. He loved ice cream and good food, particularly Miner’s and El Conquistador. More importantly, he was often heard telling Kathleen that each meal she made was “the best he had ever had.”
Fred was an example of patience, kindness, loyalty, and friendship to all he came in contact with. He had the unique ability to love people for who they were and welcomed people from all backgrounds into his life with non-judgment and compassion. He was an example of Christ-like love in word and deed.
Fred was an example of perseverance in the midst of affliction as his body deteriorated over the past decade. He had a love of missionary work, and his last prayers to God were that he could “be productive.” He and Kathleen served a mission together in the Hermosillo, Mexico LDS Temple from 2013 to 2015. They served as temple workers in the Columbia River LDS temple for many years. At the time of his passing, they were serving a local Family History mission.
Fred is preceded in death by his father Lynn Anderson, mother Elaine Housekeeper, brother Darryl Anderson, and grandson Emmett Anderson. He is survived by his brother Brian Anderson (Karen), Salem, Utah; sister-in-law Sherill Anderson, Bountiful, Utah; wife, Kathleen Bagley Anderson of Kennewick; daughters Colette Hokanson (Jared), Herriman, Utah; Michelle Olson (Steven), Herriman, Utah; and Janae Wise (Joseph), Tokyo, Japan; four sons, Jory Anderson (Kathy), Sunnyside; Loren Anderson (Dani), Kennewick; Brian Anderson (MarJean), Kennewick; and Nathan Anderson (Kristin), Kennewick.
He is also a proud grandfather to 37 grandchildren – Liz (Kameron), Jonathan (Reevkah), Kirstie (Matthew), Ashlynn, McKay Hokanson; Lia, Aline (Blake), Benjamin, Ian Anderson; Calista, Spencer, Kaia, Bryn, Emmett, Taryn, Anders Anderson; Ciera (Casey), Nicole, Reed, Vienna, Weston Anderson; MacKenzie, Kyle, James, Gavin, Emma Olson; Hyrum, Asher, Amalia, Salem, Tyndale, Wesley, Alvin Wise; Avery, Payton, Miles and Quinn Anderson. Grandson number 38 due this fall. One great grandson, Beckham Hokanson.
Fred’s posterity, love of the gospel of Jesus Christ, and warm smile, are his legacy. Memorial services will be held this Saturday, May 8 at 11 a.m., at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 2000 East Lincoln, Sunnyside, WA.
