Frederick ‘Fritz’ Dean Rougk, age 93, passed away on January 19, 2021. He was born in Sheldon, Illinois on June 2, 1927, to his beloved parents, Freida Marie (Foster) Rougk and Fritz Uncer Rougk.
From the time he was a young boy, Fred found working to be something he loved to do. When he was in the seventh grade, he was hand milking four cows all by himself and selling the milk to his neighbors with his pony and wagon.
Not immune to mischief, when he was a little boy his dad caught him smoking behind the shed. Fred knew he was going to get spanked so while his dad went to cut a switch, Fred had time to get some newspapers and stuff the seat of his pants. When his dad came back and saw what Fred had done, he burst out laughing. He still received his spanking but learned his lesson and never smoked again.
Fred learned to hunt and shoot when he was a boy and provided many a meal for his family.
When he was seventeen, Fred was gung-ho on joining the Marine Corps. Freida had to sign for him because he was not of age. During his four-year enlistment, he participated in the occupation of Japan during WWII and the occupation of China after the war.
Fred loved horses and spent many years involved with them. In his mid-thirties, he competed in rodeo playdays and would perform the Pony Express (where the rider mounts the horse at a full gallop) in front of large crowds, including at the Pendleton Roundup.
Fred bought and trained his own racehorses and had many winners through the years. He trained jockeys and managed ranches – one which housed Swaps, a Kentucky Derby winner.
One of Fred’s favorite hobbies was hunting with his hound dogs. His dogs hunted bear, cougar, raccoon, and wild boar. He owned the top producing female in the U.S., a Treeing Walker Hound, Purple Ribbon bred, and took great pride in that “ol’ gal,” even selling her pups as far away as Japan.
Never one to shy away from a challenge, Fred always had a new idea coming to him on how to make a living and there was never anything he could not do. Because of this, he became an expert in many things that interested him.
He built beautiful in-ground custom swimming pools. He raced stock cars and won many trophies. He developed two subdivisions from the ground up – one in Louisiana and the other in Sunnyside. Both of which still bear the name Rougk Lane. He also owned a manufactured home business.
Fred had many other accomplishments in his life with a never give up attitude. Partnering with Dr. Gary Martin, he organized and had built a covered wagon that was taken on the Mormon Trail Wagon Train.
He also had a beautiful white carriage pulled by two matching Paint Horses that he enjoyed participating within local parades.
He was a talented cook whose meals are still fondly remembered by his family even though he never followed a recipe, cooked everything on high, and did start a grease fire or two.
Fred was a masterful salesman, winning many awards for his efforts, including Rookie of the Year in 1977 when he sold $1,500,000 worth of real estate in Louisiana.
Fred is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many different church callings throughout the years. He loved his Heavenly Father and His son Jesus Christ, and all his family and friends.
He was cherished here on Earth and we will celebrate the day we are reunited with him.
Fred is survived by his wife of 58 years, Kathie Susan (Bailey), who he adoringly referred to as “baby”; sister Joy (Marvin) Burt; children Scarlet (Dan) Francis, Fritz (Llesenia) Oscar Rougk, Skye (Keith) Carver, Sharon (Jim) Brank, Linda (Michael) Irwin, and Rick A. (Carol – deceased, Cynthia) Thompson; grandchildren Mason, Tyler, Leah, Cindy, Julie, John, Shaun, Tiffany, Johnathan, Kannon, Kobin, and Kalvin; nine great-grandchildren; niece Sandra (Brett –deceased) Remey and their children Marie and Will Remey; and nephew Scott Burt.
Fred is preceded in death by his son Fritz Dean Rougk of Illinois, his mother Freida Marie, his father, Fritz Uncer, along with many lifelong friends with whom he shared special memories with during his life.
Services to honor Fred will be held at the family church in Sunnyside, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The family will be holding a private viewing, and family prayer prior to services.
All are welcome to attend the funeral service on Saturday, Jan. 30, at 10:30 a.m. with a graveside to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Please follow social distancing protocols, and mask mandates during services.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.