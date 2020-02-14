Gale Olson, 63, of Sunnyside, beloved son and brother passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020.
He was born Feb. 9, 1956 in Bagley, Minn., the son of Floyd Olson and his mom Ruth Olson who also passed away June 12, 2015.
Gale worked as an LPN for many years; he finished his career at Prestige as a meds nurse, having many fond and precious memories he took into his retirement.
Gale loved helping his parents and brothers with the vineyard, going on family trips to the Oregon beaches and mountains. He also enjoyed spending time with his dog (Blacky).
He is survived by his father Floyd Olson and his two brothers John Olson of Moxee and Robert Olson of Sunnyside.
He was preceded in death by his mother Ruth Olson and his brother Keith Olson.
As he was battling with his own health issues, he was fortunate to have two wonderful care providers and friends, Maria Cardenas and Brenda Zambrano that Gale appreciated.
In remembrance of Gale Olson, a memorial service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 11 a.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Gale’s online memorial may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
