Gary Ellingson was born in Tacoma, WA to Arne and Virginia Ellingson. He leaves behind a wife of 62 years, Sandy, who was a registered nurse at Sunnyside Community Hospital from 1977 to 1991.
When Gary and Sandy moved to Sunnyside in 1976, he was able to work seasonally, while spending a lot of time on his passion for rebuilding Model As. As a devotee, he traveled the whole backwoods of the country looking for parts. In his lifetime he restored over 50 Model As to original condition. Gary had many friends on both sides of the mountains, and he would travel to aid family or friends on a moment’s notice. He slowed down building Model A’s, but he continued to tour with his retired wife and stay active in the Valley Model A Club. He loved to hang out with his friends and sell collectable Washington State license plates at swap meets. Today, if you see a lovingly restored 1954 and earlier plate on an old car driving by; it is the handiwork of Gary.
He leaves behind a sister, Sharon Drake of Cle Elum and brothers-in-law Tom Murray (wife, Marjorie), sister-in-law Mary Miller, both of Puyallup, Fred Lund (wife, Patricia) of Bellingham, Mike Wingren (wife, Mary) of Belfair. He has nieces, nephews who will remember him always ready for a challenging cribbage game.
He delighted in being only himself, and his laughter, and hugs will be missed by many. His funeral services will be on Thursday, May 18th at 12:00 noon at Valley Hills Funeral Home, 531 S 16th St. in Sunnyside. Internment and rites of burial will be directly afterward at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
