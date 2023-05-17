Gary Cecil Sowers, April 8th, 1954- May 8th, 2023
Gary Cecil Sowers passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Monday, May 8th, 2023, at the age of 69 after a brief battle with Bulbar ALS. He was born on April 8th, 1954, to Thorby Cecil and Effie Mae Sowers in Sunnyside, WA. He was the youngest of three children with two sisters, Cathy and Darlene.
Gary started his first paying job at the age of seven, working for his Uncle Garland’s construction company and continued working until the day he retired in 2016. Early jobs included Bar S feedlot, driving combine during wheat harvests, Sun King seed company, and Moen Construction. In 1982 he began his career with the Simpson plastic pipe company in Sunnyside, WA and was there for 34 years. It was named JM Eagle at the time he retired as production supervisor.
Gary began dating the love of his life, Joan Elaine Smith, in 1977 and they went on to be married December 1st, 1979. Gary and Joan were blessed with two children, Miranda in 1983 and Tyson in 1985. He later went on to be blessed with three grandchildren. Tyson gave him his first grandson, Trey, in 2008. David and Miranda gave him his second grandson, Easton, in 2011 and his only granddaughter, Elyse, in 2014. Gary enjoyed many hobbies throughout his life, riding motorcycles, fishing, building and collecting rare firearms, landscaping his yard, and above all spending quality time with his grandchildren.
Gary is survived by his wife, Joan Sowers, children, Miranda Stokes (David) and Tyson Sowers, grandchildren, Trey Sowers, Easton Stokes and Elyse Stokes, and siblings, Cathy Boulay (Ed) and Darlene Stumph. He is preceded in death by his father, Thorby Cecil Sowers, his mother, Effie Mae Sowers and his brother-in-law, Gary Stumph.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, WA. Burial will follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign Gary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
