Gary Douglas Leifeste passed away in his home in Enumclaw, Washington on September 20, 2020, after a three-year battle with terminal cancer. He was 63 years old.
Gary was born in Sunnyside to Douglas and Patti Leifeste. He was the second born out of four, being the only boy.
He attended Sunnyside High School and graduated in 1975. After high school he received a bachelor’s degree in business at EWU, Cheney.
He went on to marry Lorri Hamilton and raised two beautiful children together.
Gary’s passions were baseball, football and basketball. He coached his children’s teams that they played for, which he took great pride in doing.
Gary spent the last 38 years of his life working for Mutual Materials as a Masonry Sales Executive. He was dedicated to his work not only because he enjoyed what he did, but also because he wanted to ensure that his family was taken care of.
Gary was preceded in death by his son Douglas, his mother Patti and father, Douglas.
He is survived by his daughter, Jackie, his grandchildren Ryder, Alaina, and Shayla. His sisters, Sandy, Cindy and Judy.
He will be missed by many.
Due to current safety regulations, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Contact Jackie Leifeste at Jax138713@gmail.com.
