Gary Pickel, 71, of Outlook was called home to the loving arms of God on April 12, 2020.
Gary passed peacefully surrounded by his family. Gary was born April 2, 1949 in Sunnyside to his parents, Ralph and Dorothy Pickel.
After graduating Sunnyside High School in 1967, he enlisted into the Army in 1968, where he served in Korea. He was honorably discharged in 1971.
Upon returning from the service, he married the love of his life, Jeanne Ann Wright in 1971. Together they had two children, Andy and Amy.
Gary had a deep passion for farming. He started by working at Lanegar Ag. for 4 years. In 1975, his love for farming became his full-time job.
Together, Jeanne and Gary raised wheat, mint, and corn along with other crops. He was well known for his asparagus crop.
Gary was a member of the Asparagus Association for Washington State and he was named Asparagus Grower of the Year in 1994.
Through farming, Gary and Jeanne raised Andy and Amy to value hard work and inspired a strong work ethic. Andy farmed alongside his dad from 1990-2001. Gary slowly retired in 2004, when he sold most of their farm. He retired full time in 2012 when he leased his homestead to Carpenter Ranches.
After retiring, Gary and Jeanne traveled together in the summer months with friends. They traveled to Alaska and followed Route 66 through many states. They spent many hours around the campfire at Fish Lake with friends and family.
During most winters, you’d find Gary in his woodshop restoring or creating beautiful pieces. The furniture pieces he’s restored are found in the homes of his children.
You’ll also find reindeer and snowmen scattered around Sunnyside, as he helped Amy’s elementary class make gifts for their parents for Christmas.
Gary was of the Christian faith. He came to know Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized on January 22, 2003. Gary and his family are members of Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside.
Gary is survived by his wife of 48 years, Jeanne; his son, Andy and his wife Melissa of Connell; and his daughter, Amy and her husband Brian Peters of Sunnyside.
You’ll find Gary’s sparkle in the eyes of his beloved grandchildren, Cynthia, Michael, Hannah and her husband Dan Mathis, Jacob, Rylee, Natalee, and Sydney, as well as one great-granddaughter, Evelyn.
He also is survived by 2 brothers, 8 sisters, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The Family would like to thank Heartlinks for the superior care they provided for our dad and the entire family.
Funeral Services will be held at Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside at a later date with dates and time to be published.
In lieu of flowers those wishing to honor his memory may contribute to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care or Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church. Those wishing to sign Gary’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
