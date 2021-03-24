Gerald Bennet McDonald passed away on March 18, 2021, in The Dalles, Oregon.
Gerald was born in Sunnyside, Washington in 1933 to parents Gale and Eloise McDonald. He had one brother, Ronald McDonald, who is now deceased.
Gerald spent his entire childhood and much of his adult life in Sunnyside. He graduated from high school in Sunnyside. He met and married his high school sweetheart of 63 years, Janet McDonald, there. Gerald worked for and retired from the United Telephone Company after almost three decades of employment.
Gerald and Janet raised three children, Craig McDonald, Diana Knolls, and Janine Aguirre. He is survived by those three children as well as seven grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Gerald was a lifetime member of the Grace Brethren Church in Sunnyside.
He spent countless hours with Janet fishing for trout, perch, steelhead, and walleye. Gerald also had a passion for fine woodworking and loved his workshop almost as much as his fishing boat.
Gerald was a thoughtful, meticulous, and kind soul. He will be missed by all who knew him, but we can all rejoice in knowing that he is again with his loving wife Janet.
Graveside services will be held for Gerald on March 27, 2021, at Lower Valley Memorial Cemetery at 11 a.m.
A small reception will follow at the Grace Brethren Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.