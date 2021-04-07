Long time Sunnyside resident Gerald L. Craig, 77, entered the presence of the Lord on March 28, 2021 at University of WA with his daughter and son-in-law at his side.
Mr. Craig was born September 29, 1943 in Fargo, North Dakota and was adopted at an early age by Kermit and Myrtle (Patzer) Craig.
After graduating high school from Hamilton, North Dakota, he went on to earn a Certificate in Engineering at North Dakota State College where he was recruited in 1962 by the State of Washington Transportation and moved to Vancouver, Wash. In 1978 he moved to Sunnyside, and after 25 years retired from the Department of Transportation.
In 1962 he married Linda (Johnson) Craig and they had two children.
Gerry attended the Sunnyside Grace Brethren Church where he enjoyed working with the youth group. He would always talk about a youth conference trip to California in an old bus full of high school students.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Linda (Johnson) Craig; his daughter and her spouse Pamela (Craig) and Timothy Bowen; daughter-in-law Konni Clinton; granddaughter and spouse, Jennifer (Craig) and Greg Lincoln; great grandchildren, Regan, Kennedy, and Wilson Lincoln; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Kermit and Myrtle (Patzer) Craig and his son Ryan Craig.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.