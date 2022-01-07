Gerald L. Lewis, 71, passed away on December 25, 2021, in his hometown of Sunnyside Washington. His battle with serious medical issues in recent years showed his courage in facing life challenges.
Gerald met the love of his life Diane, who was attending beauty school and Gerald, who was attending college both in Grand Junction Colorado. It was love at first sight. Gerald soon joined the Navy and the two married after he returned from bootcamp. They were married for 51 years.
Gerald served his country for eight years, they traveled all over the country, living both on the west and east coast. Gerald and Diane then moved to Sunnyside where he went on to work for Hanford after leaving the Navy. He worked there for many years and several other power plants back east. Ending his working career at DairyGold.
Gerald loved sports, especially baseball he was always rooting for the Mariners. He was also known for his beautiful garden. Anyone who stopped by left with a bag of tomatoes.
Gerald is survived by his beloved wife Diane, His two daughters Joy Thornton, Heather Sabedra and his son Gared Lewis. In addition to twelve grandkids and nine great grandkids, his mother Carol Lewis, his brother Steve Lewis, sister in law Alice Lewis and niece Carol Rivera. He was the rock of the family and will be greatly missed.
Graveside inurnment service will be held on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the Outlook Cemetery with Military Honors.
Those wishing to sign Gerald’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.