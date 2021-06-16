Gerben Leyendekker passed away at his home near Sunnyside on May 28, 2021, at the age of 71.
He was born April 25, 1950, in Sneek, Netherlands the oldest child of Arthur and Helen Leyendekker.
Gerben came to the United States with his parents as an immigrant in 1951 and became a naturalized citizen in 1958. His early years were spent in California with his parents as they made the dairy business their livelihood. He received his education in California and as time progressed, he was joined by ten siblings.
In 1968 the family moved to the Sunnyside area and operated several dairies over the years. Gerben spent his life helping operate the family dairies and from 1975 on he helped to manage his mother’s dairy on SLI road.
Gerben was a private person and liked horses, raising heifers, and going to auction sales.
He was preceded in death by his father Arthur and brother Art Jr.
He is survived by his mother Helen Leyendekker, four sisters, Jenny Freiburg, Ina Honarkhah, Wilma Cobb, Helen Grabner and five brothers, Charles, Sidney, Richard, Frank, and Andrew.
Memorials can be made to your favorite church or charity.
A Celebration of Gerben’s Life will be held Friday, June 18, 2021, at 10:30 a.m. at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
