Glenn Williams, 95, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 in Sunnyside.
Glenn was born to Charlie and Minnie Williams on the family ranch in 1924. During his life he was a carpenter, a successful wheat farmer, receiving “Wheat Farmer of the Year in 1971.” A cowboy and an avid hunter, he enjoyed the adventure of travel in the US and overseas. He belonged to the “Gentlemen on Horseback” and took many trips around the state on horseback.
Glenn loved telling stories about his hunting trips, attending rodeos (bull riding was his favorite) and the annual camping treks to pick huckleberries. Throughout his life he found time for hobbies such as rock hounding, lapidary and wood carving.
Glenn helped serve his community through the Bickleton Odd Fellow Lodge, a member of the Alder Creek Grange, a past fire chief of the Glade Fire District #7 and was the 85th President of the Alder Creek Pioneer Picnic Association in 1995.
Glenn is survived by two daughters their spouses, two grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one sibling, Nora Nelson.
He was preceded in death by Audrey, his wife of 73 years.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, with burial at the Bickleton, I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Bickleton, WA.
Those wishing to sign Glenn’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.