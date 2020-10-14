Grace Lou Bain joined her heavenly family after 90 years here on earth being a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and loyal friend.
She was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Joseph, Ore., daughter of Willie & J. DeMoise White. Raised with two brothers, she learned to work hard and play hard growing up on their farm.
It was while running her own beauty salon in Portland that her brother introduced her to the one and only man in her life, Dick Bain, who was smitten immediately. When asked by their daughter what attracted him to her he was quick to reply, “That flaming red hair, freckles, nice slim figure and warm smile!”
As variety is the spice of life, Grace Lou and Dick’s life was full of spice. As her husband ventured into many endeavors, she was always right by his side, earning her the nickname “Amazing Gracie!” They traveled through life equally yoked for over 62 years.
After leaving their 160-acre farm in Wallowa County, Ore., she worked as a legislative secretary under Governor Holmes in Salem then spent many years on the bay in Olympia. There she kept busy painting anything that didn’t move; she liked how it made things look new. Her husband said he was always afraid to sit still or he would get painted!
She continued styling hair, bowling, boating, water skiing, riding Harleys and being Dick’s number one groupie when he sang in his dance bands. After a stint as nightclub owners in Anacortes, they soon opened their business DK Bain Real Estate, Inc. in Sunnyside, which they ran for many years. Grace was known to be a very hard worker but if she ever sat still there was usually a cat, dog or even a duck on her lap.
During retirement, they enjoyed two trips to Scotland and a cross country trip to Nova Scotia in their motorhome. Being the navigator with the map, Grace was often known to say when asked which way to turn “Oh, just take the red road!” As they loved being “Snowbirds” in Arizona, she became quite a golfer and enjoyed hill climbing in their “Little Jeep”.
Without a doubt, Grace Lou’s favorite pastime was spending time with her beloved family. She so enjoyed hearing the latest antics of her two grandsons while in the Marine Corp. She felt deep pride and admiration before and after their years in the military. Her eyes would often fill with tears of joy watching her two little great-granddaughters laugh and play. She was a wonderful wife and mother!
Grace Lou is survived by her daughter Jocelyn Nelson and husband Kenny of Grandview, grandson Richard William Cody Nelson, wife Janelle Rose and great-granddaughters Aubree Rose and Grace Kelly of Grandview, grandson Michael Kaelan Dale Nelson, wife Cathrein Anne of Fallon, Nevada, special daughter Diane Fox, Olympia, and special sister Dottie Stensrud, Hermiston, nieces Karen White, Hermiston, and LaDonna husband Dar King of Irrigon.
As per her request, there will be no services.
Say not in grief “She is no more” but live in thankfulness that “She was!”
