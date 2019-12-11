Grant Edward (Ed, a.k.a Jim’s father-in-law) Hogan passed away on Dec. 4, 2019 in Sunnyside.
He was born Aug. 11, 1925, to Esther (Anderson) and Grant Hogan. He grew up in the Yakima Valley and graduated from Toppenish High School.
His brother, Stanley, predeceased him, as well as his son Ed (Eddie) Hogan and granddaughter Anne Marie Arvidson. We believe there were also a few wives. ☺
He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Nancy and Jim Arvidson, and son and daughter-in-law and grandchildren Michael and Norith, Nicolette and Justin Hogan.
He also leaves behind his very good friend Martin Velazquez and his family.
Ed was a man of many interests and abilities. He spent half of his working life in Bridgewater, Mass., as a broker/owner of a Century 21 Realty office. He moved back to the Yakima Valley after selling the business.
Perhaps his most notable accomplishment was being able to help families buy homes. He lived a long and busy life, making friends across the United States as he traveled the highways in trucks and motor homes. “Keep on trucking and fishing, Ed.”
At Ed’s request there will be no formal funeral service.
Those wishing to sign Ed’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
