Guadalupe Solis (also known as Lupita), of Mabton, went to be with our Lord on May 19, 2021. Guadalupe was born in La Grulla, Texas on March 19, 1942.
Guadalupe married Homero Solis on January 29, 1961 in La Grulla, Texas. These two amazing persons had lived, loved and been together just shy of 60 years.
She had a love for crocheting, dancing, playing bingo (loteria) and the casino. She also enjoyed endless hours of watching her grandchildren/great grandchildren playing outside at her home.
She is survived by her sons, Homero Jr. (Sergio) of Yakima, Orlando of Mabton, and Heriberto ‘Eddie’ Solis of Yakima; daughters, Amanda (Adrian) Johnson of Yakima, Adela (Raymond) Reyes of Yonkers, New York, Angelica ‘Angie’ (Jim) Perez of Grandview, and Aida (Gaspar) Reyes of Sunnyside. Guadalupe is also survived by her brother Pedro Trillayes and sister, Angela Zarate; 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Guadalupe is preceded in death by her loving husband Homero Solis, parents Serapio and Hijinia Trillayes, and great granddaughter Zyana Rodriguez.
Viewing and visitation was held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, May 25, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
