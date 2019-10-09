Gumersinda ‘Mina’ Garcia beloved mother and cherished friend, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019.
She was born in Paredon, Coahuila, Mexico, on Jan. 13, 1932 the daughter of Eufemia Solis and Dionicio Espinoza. Mina attended elementary school in Mexico. On Dec. 21, 1949 Mina married Cristobal Garcia in Agujita, Coahuila, Mexico. Mina and Cristobal were married for 64 years before his passing in 2013.
She moved to Sunnyside in 1965, and became the matron of 704 S. 8th St., where she raised her family and supported her husband with hard work and loving care. For decades, she was up at the crack of dawn preparing meals and getting her children off to school. Her errand routine was carefully planned so she could be free to watch All My Children, One Life to Live, and General Hospital. She would not go to bed until it was really late and start all over again the next morning. She was one amazing woman. She made the best flour tortillas, best menudo and best tamales.
Though she seldom revealed it, she didn’t speak English well, but she could understand a lot. When Jaime Javier was born with some significant physical challenges, she learned everything possible to be sure he received the best care possible. She studied hard and became a Naturalized U.S. Citizen in 1994. Mina loved having conversations with friends and family, shopping and going out for coffee. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside.
Mina lived through a severe car accident in the early ‘60s that almost broke her collar bone in half and two major hemorrhagic strokes about a day apart in 2015. She wasn’t expected to survive the next day, or to regain consciousness, but defied every professional opinion to spend another four years with her family.
Mina is survived by her eight children: David Garcia; Martha Castillo (Catarino); Cristobal ‘Gil’ Garcia Jr.; Paula Mercado; Elsa Villarreal (Raul); Jaime Javier Garcia; Lidia Geronima Lippold (Harland); and Diana Araceli Lyczewski (Jason); her grandchildren: Savannah, Jeffery, Kyle, Daniel, Jacob, Jeremy, Felicia, Enrique Jr., Blanca Flor, Sage, Isaiah, and Samantha; 11 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her many, many friends, neighbors, and extended family members.
Mina was preceded in death by her husband Cristobal Garcia, parents Dionicio and Eufemia Espinoza, six siblings and a great-grandson Daniel Michael Castillo.
Memories of her will stay with everyone that knew her, and her recipes will be passed down until the day that nobody likes hot hand-made tortillas and steaming fresh tamales.
One of Mina’s favorite sayings, “Te quiero mas que anoche” (I love you more than last night).
Viewing and visitation was held on Friday Oct. 4, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside. Graveside service followed at 1 p.m. at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Gumersinda’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
