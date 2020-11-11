Harry L. Brooks, 76, went to be with his Lord on October 30, 2020. He was born September 27, 1944, to Clifford and Mary Brooks on their family farm near Grandview. Harry lived there his entire life, except while he was at Bible College and the last couple of months when his health no longer allowed.
There were four things that were of utmost importance to Harry – his relationship to Jesus Christ; his love of music; his friends; and Julie Hill, whom he took care of the past fifteen years.
Harry’s relationship with Jesus started in his early years, a relationship that was initiated and encouraged by his brother, Richard. Harry attended many churches during his lifetime. One man related that while Harry was a part of his church, he was well beloved.
For the last eleven years of his life, Harry made the Bible Missionary Church in Zillah his home church. He was faithful to attend church and would almost always be the first one to testify about God’s goodness to him. He is definitely missed by his church family.
Harry’s love of music dates back to his mother giving him piano lessons in his early years. Because additional music lessons were not an opportunity that ever came his way, he trained his ear to be able to play anything he heard. A local pastor described him as “A great piano player.” He took his organ to Bible School, then later built a trailer to take it with him so he could play music wherever he went. Harry was a regular at local nursing homes, playing the piano for appreciative residents.
Harry was one of those individuals that never met a stranger. He would relate how he had met a “good friend” earlier that day. Or he might tell about running into a “good friend,” whom he hadn’t seen in 15 or 20 years. Harry counted his MANY, MANY “good friends” as treasures.
Some might have considered it a burden to be the caretaker for Julie, but not Harry. While Julie had her own ideas about how Harry should behave and had her quirks that might seem to be a trial, he always said what a blessing she was to him. He testified that God taught him many things through Julie, and he missed her when he had to forego his caretaker duty three months before his passing.
When Harry’s health no longer allowed him to live at home, his brother Richard came from his home in Kansas to take care of Harry during his battle with pancreatic cancer.
Harry’s friends Steve and Heidi Van Boven provided a place for them to live. As the cancer took its further toll, Marilyn McGann brought Harry and Richard into her home and provided the additional care that was beyond Richard’s expertise.
Harry had many jobs during his life – with mechanics as a favorite. Harry was known as a fan of classic Volkswagen Beetles.
One thing that Harry was NOT was a complainer. Pancreatic cancer is very painful, but Harry never complained. He consistently declined pain medication and still did not complain. He died peacefully, making his own decisions to the end.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Mary Brooks, brother Robert, and sister Betty Dawkins. He is survived by his brother Richard (Barbara) and nephews and nieces. Harry never married and had no children.
Viewing will be Thursday, Nov. 12 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Bible Missionary Church, 405 Second Ave., Zillah.
Funeral will be Friday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene, 500 N. Elm Street, Grandview.
Funeral arrangements are by Valley Hills Funeral Home, Zillah.
