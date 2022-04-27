Surrounded by family, Helen Boschma Leyendekker, 95, passed peacefully to be with her Lord Jesus on April 18, 2022.
Helen Hotske Boschma Leyendekker was born in Schraad, Friesland- Netherlands on April 4,1927 to Joukje and Tsjeerd Boschma with four siblings she was surrounded by love… middle child! Heike Wiersma, Tietje Kramer elder sisters and younger brother Reinder Boschma and sister Ietje Wijbrandi.
Life was challenging during WWII and received her education in Bolsward. In May 1949, and living through the war, she married Ate Arthur Leyendekker.
Her wedding gown was sewn from the parachute silk dropped in farm pasture during WWII from British and American forces to help underground fight Nazis. She survived the post war horrible smallpox pandemic when her father thought she would die. Helen now sad how Ukraine is suffering from war. All her Holland neighbors were captured by Nazis and sent to concentration camps and never saw them again.
In 1950, Arthur & Helen immigrated with newborn son Gerben to Bellflower CA and started 12 dairies over 25 years. In 15 years, 11 children and finally relocated to Sunnyside, Washington and called home. She cherished her church friends and always giving her a helping hand or ride to church. Many lived in Outlook drive past dairy to give her a ride; Van Oostrums, Friend, Warmenhoven, Grimmius Family and others.
Then later, Helen acquired her SLI dairy and lived 46 years with all her children to her last day. She multitasks and ran the house and dairy all at the same time. Her Happy Cows gave her dairy merit awards until age 80 and ecology regulations was too economic expensive to fix. She retired and lived all her days with her favorite animals and blue sky, sunshine and “leaf still” no bad weather! Her favorite verse They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. Lamentations 3:22-23
She was surrounded by immediate family and has 19 grandchildren and 27 great grandchildren.
Preceded in death, Arthur 1991, Sons; Arthur Jr. 2018, Gerben 2021, and grandson David Honarkhah 2005. Helen is survived by Jenny (Dave) Freeburg; Ina (Dave) Honarkhah; Wilma (Jeff) Cobb; Charles (Desirae); Sidney (Karly); Helen (Doug) Grabner; Richard, Frank, and Andrew Leyendekker.
Funeral services 11 a.m. Wednesday April 27, 2022, at Valley Hills Funeral and Church Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, if desired give memorial contributes to Sunnyside Christian Elem. School.
A special thanks to all Astria Hospital staff and Toppenish Hospital caring staff. Astria and Always Caring Home Care with their kind support will always be appreciated.
