Helen Kay Elze, age 87, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 in Sunnyside with her family by her side.
Helen was born on May 17, 1933 in Pikesville, Kentucky, the daughter of Helen Kay (Harney) and Kenneth Atticus Hunt. She received her education in Lafayette High School in Lexington, Ky.
On December 30, 1958, she married the love of her life, Olaf Elze, in Lexington, Ky. After high school Helen worked for AAA in Lexington. Following their move to Sunnyside, Helen worked briefly at Sunnyside Community Hospital and for Dr. Richard Kirk before becoming secretary for the Sunnyside School District, first at Washington Elementary and then Chief Kamiakin. Helen loved talking about the history of her family, but most of all she loved to share about her grandchildren.
Helen is survived by two daughters, Kelly Jasper (Rick) of Longview and their two sons, Chris Jaspers (Theresa) and Andy Jaspers. Kristina Platsman (Tim) of Sunnyside and two daughters Kendall Estrada (Juan) and Allison Platsman. She is also survived by special in-laws Carol and Chuck Platsman.
She is preceded in death by her husband of close to 60 years – Olaf Elze, her parents, Helen and Kenneth Hunt and one sister, Barbara.
The Elze Family would like to say a special thank you to Heartlinks Hospice and Palliative Care and Sunnyside Assisted Living for everything they did in caring for our mother, Helen.
At this time there will be no formal funeral service. Those wishing to sign Helen’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com. Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.