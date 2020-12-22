Homero L. Solis was born on February 2, 1939, to Francisco Solis Sr. and Ester Lira Solis in La Grulla, Texas.
Homero passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 18, 2020.
He married Guadalupe Trillayes on Jan. 29, 1961, in La Grulla, Texas. He worked for Del Monte for a little over 30 years. He had a love for fishing, dancing, and the casino.
He is survived by his loving wife Guadalupe ‘Lupita’ Solis and by his sons, Homero Jr. (Sergio), Yakima, Orlando, Mabton, and Heriberto ‘Eddie’ Solis, Yakima. Daughters, Amanda (Adrian) Johnson, Yakima, Adela (Raymond) Reyes, Yonkers, N.Y., Angelica ‘Angie’ (Jim) Perez, Grandview, and Aida (Gaspar) Reyes from Sunnyside.
Homero is survived by his brothers Ramiro and Omar Solis and sister, Hermelinda Garcia. He is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Homero is preceded in death by his parents Francisco Sr. and Esther Solis, his brothers, Horacio, Heraclio, Hernan, Francisco Jr. and Roy Solis, sister Lucinda Ozuna, and great-granddaughter Zyana Rodriguez.
Viewing and visitation will be held at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Wednesday, Dec. 23, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, Dec. 24, from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. with burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview.
Please be courteous of others during this time and follow the COVID-19 guidelines; masks will be required for entry at Valley Hills Funeral Home.
Condolences may be left for the family using our online guestbook at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
