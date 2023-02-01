Howard P. Frye, 97, passed away January 27, 2023, surrounded by family in his home in Sunnyside, Washington. Howard was born to William Fry and Hester (Loder) Fry on February 4 in Ava, Missouri in 1925.
Howard was a veteran of World War II, serving in the 3rd Marine Division 12th Regiment from 1943 to 1945. Following bootcamp at Camp Pendleton, California he was immediately shipped out to fight in the Pacific. At 18 years old he was engaged in battles in Guam, Marianas Islands, and Iwo Jima. Howard received the WWII Victory Medal, Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with two battle stars, Presidential Unit Citation with Bronze Star, Sharpshooter, and expert Bayonet bar.
After returning home from the war, Howard married Naidene Garrison on November 30, 1946, in Mountain Home, AR. Together they settled in the Yakima Valley that same year, where Howard found work with the Yakima Valley Reclamation District ultimately retiring as Manager.
Howard enjoyed fishing, hunting, farming asparagus, grapes, and strawberries. In later years he and Naidene traveled extensively with their friends. He also loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
He was a longtime member of the Eagles club, the VFW, and active in the Lower Valley A’s car club, frequently driving his 1931 Model A Ford on car runs throughout Washington and Oregon.
Howard is survived by his son, Terry and wife Paulette of Ellensburg, WA, and his daughter Pam Healea of Sunnyside, WA, four grandchildren, Marci Brown and her husband Todd of Carnation, Washington, Ryan Frye and his wife Christina of Ellensburg, WA, Heather Healea and her husband Dave Hunter of Eatonville, WA, and Jake Healea of Camas, WA, 10 great-grandchildren, Amanda Sabsowitz, Olivia Sand, Rachel Sand, Sophia Sand, Devon Hunter, Sami Hunter, Carson Noel, Lincoln Healea, Sammi Frye, and Cooper Frye, great-great grandchildren Ava and Asher Sabsowitz, sister-in-law Evelyn Floyd, and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.
He is predeceased by his wife, Naidene, siblings Henry, Orville, Jimmie, Irene, Marie, and Julie.
Howard will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A private family service will be held at the Sunnyside Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his memory may donate to Heartlinks Hospice in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Howard’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
