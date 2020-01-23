“Life is a stepping-stone, a pause before we make it home, a simple place to rest and be, until we reach eternity. Everyone has a life journey, a path to take with lots to see. God guides our steps along the way. But we were never meant to stay. Our destination is a place filled with love, his majesty and grace. Today we celebrate the life of a loved one who has gone before us, the race he has won. His journey on earth has now ended, his spirit has ascended claiming his great reward, with Jesus Our Lord.”
Humberto Cantu, 75, departed this life to be with his father in heaven on Jan. 17, 2020. He was born on Nov. 30, 1944 to Gregorio and Estela Cantu.
Humberto’s father passed away early in his life and his mother took Humberto and his six siblings across the country from town to town looking for work. Humberto and his family settled in Sunnyside in the early 1960s making it his home ever since.
Sunnyside is where he met the love of his life, Gloria. The two were married in 1965 and spent over 50 years together building a lifetime of memories. Their first son Humberto “Beto” Cantu Jr. was born in 1967 and in 1976 their second son Jayson was born. The Cantu’s lived a full happy life together filled with vacations to the beach, BBQ’s, parties, laughter, and a tremendous amount of love.
Humberto received his early education in Texas but work was more important because he had to help support his mother and siblings. That strong work ethic followed him throughout his life. He proudly worked for the Yakima County Public Works Department and retired after 30 years.
Friends and family came to him for advice about any and all subjects. If you needed something fixed, Humberto would fix it. If you needed something built, he would build it.
He loved beautifying the yard, working on his classic trucks, and going to mass at St. Joseph’s Catholic church every Sunday for over five decades. Most of all he loved spending time with Gloria and his sons.
In his very last days, he taught us to age with dignity, humor, kindness and laughter. After Gloria passed away, he was strong. But all he really wanted to do was hold her hand again. He adored her. He laughed and cried with her. Loved her more than anything, next to his two boys.
He forgot many things in his last days, but he never stopped asking for Gloria, or his mother. He may not have always remembered his name, but when his son walked in the room, he knew he loved him, and would greet him with a warm smile every time.
He taught his children many special lessons. He showed us what it meant to lead life as a strong man who lives with integrity and empathy, a man who leads with courage and respect and acts with love in his heart. His decency, sincerity, and kind soul will stay with me and guide me forever.
Humberto is survived by his son, Jayson Cantu (W. Filicetti) and two grandchildren, Makayla and Chance Cantu. Two sisters, Lydia Moreno, and Janie Alaniz (Rolando) and one brother, Gregorio Cantu (Diana) and several sister-in-laws.
Humberto is Preceded in death by his parents, Gregorio and Estela Cantu, Siblings, Hector, Felix (Mito) and Lionel Cantu, his loving son, Humberto (Beto) Cantu Jr, and the love of his life, Gloria Cantu.
A Catholic Rosary will be held at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside on Thursday Jan. 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St Joseph Catholic Church in Friday Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. followed by a burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Humberto’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
