Ida Maxine Murphye Brumbaugh passed away at home surrounded by her loved ones on the afternoon of October 30, 2020.
She was born at home to Thomas and Minnie (Caudill) Murphye weighing in at 10 pounds in Jay, Oklahoma, December 21, 1927.
Maxine, who often went by Mac, was the second oldest of the five Murphye girls: Neoma, Tommy Jean, Frances, and Uvonne.
She grew up along a creek in Butler Community, Okla. She graduated from Grove High School in 1945.
She met Kenneth L. Brumbaugh at a livestock auction she attended with her father and was introduced by her childhood friend, Troy Guinn.
Kenneth started the family with his daughter, our Shirley Ann, from a previous marriage. Years later, our Uncle Jim and Uncle Bill joined the family as well as many foster children including Mary Gentry who was a very special part of the family. Then in 1961, baby Josie joined the family in Prosser.
From there, our grandparents moved to Sunnyside and bought a place near the Johnson Concentrate Operation and they spent the winters in the 80s and 90s as snowbirds spending time in Yuma, Ariz., and various parts of Mexico.
My grandma used to always say “We never lived high on the hog.”
After every day working on the rental houses or the farm, our Grandpa would say, “Time to go back to the poor house,” and laugh.
Our grandma Mac was preceded in death by her four Murphye Sisters, her parents, her son Bill Brumbaugh, son-in-law James Barber, as well as her beloved sisters- and brothers-in-law.
She was also preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Kenneth, who died in 2007.
She is survived by daughter Josie Brumbaugh of Sunnyside, and step-daughter Shirley Barber of Phoenix, Ariz., as well as son James Wehunt of Zillah.
She also leaves behind the grandchildren she loved very much. Josie’s children: Lora (Ruben) Solis, Jennifer (Sixto) Solis, all of Sunnyside, and Joey Schons of Portland, Ore. Shirleyś children: Cyd (Greggory) West, Pam Goux, and Beth (Kevin) Ivins. James’ children: April Martinez, Misty Simmons, Tonya Turley, and Jamie (Tricia) Simmons, and daughter-in-love, Rachel Moore.
Our grandma also leaves behind many treasured grandchildren and great-grands. Damian (Diana) and his young daughter Janae, Kyla and Ava. Kristin, Violet, Zander and Scarlett. As well as Anyssa, Natasha, Alyssa, Carissa and great-grand Kamila. Also, Adasha, Sadiez, Taya and the great-grands Amara, Aliana, and new baby Cruz. Jeremy, Joshua, and Ashley. As well as Abimael, Zaethean, Shayanna, Junisa. Her Arizona girls, Lindsay, Kelly, Emma and Claire.
Also, her daughter-in-love, Diana Wilson and her sons we called John and Bri, including their many children.
Plus the many children who she rocked to sleep in her arms and the teens who raided her refrigerator; Little Jen, Devin L., Kim M., Nicki W., and all the friends of her grandchildren who needed a place to lay their heads.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.