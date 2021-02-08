On Feb. 3, 2021 Ida May Phipps passed away at Legacy house in Avondale Ariz.
Ida was born in Kennewick, Wash. to Mr. Hershel H. Smith and Alda M. Smith. She was one of ten children and is preceded in death by her brothers Edward, Allen, Charles, James, and William Smith as well as Wilma Mundt.
She is survived by her sisters Marlene Whitright, Marilyn Midgett, and Margaret Crawford.
In May of 1946 Ida married Walter (Bud) Phipps and they settled in Prosser to live and raised three children, Daniel Lee Phipps, Thomas Ellis Phipps, and Sharen Jean Phipps Sloan.
Ida worked at the First National Bank and Sears for many years. Ida and her husband Bud loved to square dance and country western dance. They were members of many of the dance clubs up and down the Yakima Valley.
Ida was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Having come from a large family, she was very close to her siblings, nieces, and nephew. Ida’s unconditional love and endless support for her family was felt by all. She could light up a room wherever she went. Her love for life, her family, joy, and spunk will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home with burial to follow at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Those wishing to sign Ida’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
