Ignacia “Nacha” Amador Martinez, 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 28, 2021 surrounded by her five children.
Nacha was born in Elsa, Texas on July 31, 1942 to Alejandro and Cristina Martinez. She was the fourth of twelve children. At a young age she assisted her mother in raising her siblings and mastered the art of cooking and making the best tamales.
Nacha met and married her former husband, Arnaldo Amador at the age of 20 and they had their first of five children in Michigan. Over the next 10 years they traveled throughout the United States and had three more children. They eventually made their home in Mabton, Washington.
In 1984, their youngest child was born. Some of Nacha’s favorite pastimes were camping, dancing, adult-art coloring books and watching novelas. She enjoyed family BBQ’s and playing loteria with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed socializing with family and friends. Nacha was the pillar of the family and strived to always bring her loved ones together, including five generations.
Nacha worked for Seneca (Treetop) for over 25 years before retiring. She was known to be a hard worker who took pride in her work and always made her coworkers laugh. Her laugh and smile will be missed tremendously by all.
Nacha was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers: Arturo, Jesse, Alejandro, Guadalupe, Manuel and Juan; and one grandchild: Ashley. She is survived by five siblings: Petra, Raymundo, Dario, Silbia, and Pedro; five children: Arnaldo (Irene), Diana, David (Angelique), Nora and Veronica; 14 grandchildren: Jessica (Jeremy), Tiffany (Russ), Jennifer (Nathan), Wesley (Sheena), Alex, Amanda (Frank) Julian, Dominique, Nicholas, Samantha (Jesse), Chantelle, Taylor, Alyssa, and Sebastian; and 26 great-grandchildren.
The viewing will be held on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by the rosary from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside.
Graveside inurnment service will be held on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11 a.m. at the Mabton Cemetery which will be followed by the Celebration of Life from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Reale Hall in Grandview.
Those wishing to sign Nacha’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
