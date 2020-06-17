J. Concepcion “Concho” Campos, 63, of Prosser entered into rest on June 4, 2020, in Ojo De Agua, Guanajuato, Mexico as the result of an Acute Myocardial Infarction.
Concho was born on Dec.8, 1956, in Presa Del Aguacate, Guanajuato, Mexico to Isabel Campos and Ma. Refugio Casas.
Concho was always known to brighten up a room with his charming smile, infectious laughter, and great spirit. Concho was also known as Grandpa Coco, by his grandchildren. He was the most loving husband, dad, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Dad is remembered by his goofy personality in bringing a smile to his daughters face no matter what, constantly reminding her of stories when she was little and calling her by her nickname only dad called her. Dad is remembered from semi rides, listening to his favorite music, quizzing his son on song names and artists.
Concho had a passion for music. Music runs in his family’s blood. Concho has a long history of being a musician playing his bajo sexto and being a vocalist.
Concho played in several bands including “Los Hermanos Campos,” “Juan Galvan y sus Teribles del Norte,” and “Los Diferentes del Norte.”
He recently continued his passion in Mexico with the “Grupo Valance Musical.” Concho never missed an opportunity to pick up a guitar and sing.
Concho is survived by his loving wife Maria Nicolasa Campos of 45 years. They were married in Cueramaro, Guanajuato, Mexico on Oct. 18, 1974.
Concho is lovingly remembered by his daughter Marta Campos (Francisco) of Sunnyside, grandchildren; Francisco, Margarita, and Monica. His daughter Raquel Campos (Angel) of Hawaii, grandchildren; Elizabeth, Lucero, Angelica, and Angel. His daughter Refugia Guerrero (Juan) of Texas, grandchildren; Juan, Brenda, Maira, John, Janie, Joanna, Jaylynn. His daughter Hilda Campos (Donato) of Sunnyside, grandchildren; Jaime, Richard, Chloe, and Brooklyn. His daughter Nancy Manrique (Saul) of Idaho, granddaughter; Emma. His son Joel Campos (Ma. Susie) of Prosser, grandchildren; Moses, Nicolas, Belen, and Joshua. His son Noe Campos (Daisy) of Prosser, grandchildren: De’Andre, and Daria. Grandpa Coco is also survived by four great-grandchildren. We recently informed our dad would be a grandpa once again to two grandsons this year (Nancy) (Hilda).
Concho is remembered by his siblings Maria, Manuel, Vicente, Magdalena, Graciela, Delia, Rogelio, Jose, and Daniel.
He is also survived by numerous cousins, uncles, aunts and many friends throughout the surrounding areas and Mexico.
He was preceded in death by his father, Isabel Campos, mother, Ma. Refugio Casas, his father in-law, Marcelino Cervantes, and daughter, Belen Campos (Pocahontas).
Due to current world pandemic there will be no mass.
Visitation is scheduled for Thursday, June 18, at 4 p.m.
The recitation of the rosary will be held at 8 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at the Campos residence.
The Christian burial will be held at Prosser Cemetery on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 2 p.m.
