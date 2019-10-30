James “Jim” Myers, longtime Sunnyside resident passed away on Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 at home surrounded by family.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1928 in Townsend, Mont., to Thomas and Grace Myers.
He was preceded in death by Jean (Wininger) Myers, his wife of 61 years.
Jim moved, with his mother, to the Yakima Valley his junior year of high school where he played sports and met his soon-to-be wife. After graduation from Grandview High School, he and his brother, Tom, started their business, Myers Brothers Land Leveling, to support his ever-expanding family. This was the start of his love of “playing in the dirt”.
In 1969 he moved his family to Centralia, to work at WIDCO. Later, Jim and his wife returned to the Yakima Valley to play in the dirt again. He was a heavy equipment owner and operator and leveled land “dirt” all over Washington and Oregon.
Some of his favorite times were our annual Myers-Powell Reunions, which have been a family tradition since 1986, or any other family gatherings where we were all together. We have great memories of camping with our families at American Ridge Campground without water or electricity but known for the 20-seater outhouse. He loved getting up early, coffee in hand, to start the morning fire so the “early birds” would be greeted by a warm “well hello there!” and the “late risers” got a “you’re burning daylight”. You could find him playing a competitive round of horseshoes or quietly sitting by his rig carving a figure or whittling something that was to be his next creation.
We have camped in many places throughout the years, but another favorite was O’Sullivan Sportsman Resort were Jim could combine camping and golf. His hopes are these annual get togethers continue to happen for years to come.
One of his most recent memorable adventures was the 2016 April Fool’s Day Road Trip where our caravan consisting of 12 family members, two travel trailers and one motor home set out on a journey. The historic trip took the caravan to Jim’s family ranch, Grandma’s house and the Deep Creek Cemetery in Townsend Mont., Devils Tower Wyo., then to Rapid City S.D. airport to drop off some family members and pick up others. Our tour took us to Mt. Rushmore and Crazy Horse Memorial on our way to Theodore Roosevelt National Park where the family history tour continued.
He thought this was a trip of a lifetime.
How do you sum up 91 years of life in a few words? It is impossible! He lived a long, full life and will be missed by all. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing pinochle with the ladies at the senior center, cribbage with the grand kids, camping, family, golf, getting together for a “cold beverage” and hosting the annual Lighted Parade Party at his home. His latest hobbies included wood carving and gourding. He was an active supporting member and auditor of the Sunnyside Eagles Aerie 2927.
Jim is survived by all nine of his children Betty (Rick) Shade of Tonasket, Pat Mott of Sunnyside, Dennis (Peggy) Myers of Prosser, Marion (Jack) Khilling of Woodinville, Peggy (Alvin) Driesen of Naches, Ellen (Mark) Jensen of Lake Tapps, Robert (Mara) Myers of Poulsbo, Beverly (Doug) Knudsvig of Winlock, Carol Sloan of Chelan. He also has 22 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
At Jim’s request there will be no formal memorial service and the family is honoring that request.
However, we will be having a family “Celebration of Life” on Saturday, Nov. 23 at Sunnyside Eagles from 2-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend his farewell celebration.
A special Thank You to Pat, who has been Dad’s companion and caregiver for the past four years. This was a blessing not only to Dad but to the entire family.
Please visit www.valleyhillsfh.com to share a memory or your condolences.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made by calling Astria Regional Hospice, 509-575-5093.
