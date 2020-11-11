James Martin Boogerd

Jim went to Heaven on November 5, 2020, due to a heart attack. Jim was born March 13, 1960, to Jim and Mary (VanLeeuwen) Boogerd in Artesia, California. Jim moved with his family to Puyallup, Washington in 1968. He graduated from Rogers High School with the class of 1978. After graduation, Jim moved to Sunnyside to start his journey in the dairy industry.
Jim married LaVonne Wybenga on June 18, 1983. Together they raised three amazing children and later, welcomed a daughter-in-law and son-in-law. Jim was proud of his children and grandchildren. He loved spending time with his family having Sunday dinners, watching the Seahawks games, going on vacations, and taking the grandkids to the dairy.
Jim had a passion for the dairy industry; with the support of Hank Bosma, he was able to start leasing a dairy in 1997. In 2008, he fulfilled his lifelong dream and proudly bought his current dairy in Prosser.
He was always ready to share the importance of dairy with anyone who would listen. Jim loved to support local 4-H programs and was excited for his grandchildren to start showing.
Jim was a grizzled gruff farmer from afar, but for those that were able to get to know Jim knew he was a generous and welcoming man. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone in need and loved going to fundraising auctions.
He had a steadfast love for the Lord and was a member of Grandview Nazarene Church.
Jim is survived by his loving wife LaVonne. His children Brandon and Alyssa of Sunnyside, Michael of Prosser, Alyssa and Brady Haak of Prosser. His seven grandchildren, Chyenne, Ryder, Marianne, Preston, Taylor, Fallon, and Lane. His brothers, Chuck and Linda of Tacoma, Bob and Laurie of Prosser, and Don and Beth of Olympia. His in‑laws, Clarence and Sylvia Wybenga of Twin Falls, Steve and Sandy of Twin Falls, and Rob and Greta of Oakley. As well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Jim was proceeded in death by his parents Jim and Mary and nephews Steven Wybenga and Jay Boogerd.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Yakima Valley Fair and Rodeo dairy barn project. PO Box 27 Grandview, WA 98930
Viewing and visitation will be held on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside.
Graveside Service was held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. at the East Prosser Cemetery with a Celebration of Life Service that followed 11:30 a.m. at the Grandview Church of the Nazarene.
Those wishing to sign Jim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
To watch live go to gvnaz.org – Celebration of Jim Boogerd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.