James Richard Case

James (Jim) Richard Case took his final breath Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in his treasured home with all his family by his side at the age of 80. He was born February 23, 1942.
First and foremost, he loved his Lord and his family. He was a man of many talents and interests outside of his lifelong career in sales. To begin with, he loved nature in all forms. He was known for his beautify manicured yard that he and Carol worked in together.
Not many years ago, he artfully designed and then hand dug a wonderful koi pond and was very proud of his koi fish. He welcomed and loved many dogs over the years. However, his most special companions, Molly and Gracie, were by his side to the end.
He had a small orchard for many years growing peaches, nectarines, and cherries. He treasured his special family peach trees and was often teased that he must have named each peach as they were grown to perfection and coveted by all who were lucky enough to receive them. He loved fishing, his boat and spending time with family on Lake Roosevelt.
He and Carol would often head to Puget Sound to go crabbing with Ryan and Heather. His first love as a hobbyist was for classic cars. He drove a ‘57 Chevy in high school (wasn’t a classic yet), sold it and then repurchased it some years later to restore it to perfection. He and Carol would proudly drive this car cruising the Ave or participating in car shows.
His next purchase was a ’57 Chevy Convertible which he lovingly restored with Ryan.
Golf was a passion that filled many hours in retirement years. Both he and Carol enjoyed many rounds, especially with his sister, Velma and brother-in-law, Gene, at Black Rock in Sunnyside. Once he even had a hole-in-one, which unfortunately only he witnessed.
Jim was an avid Seahawks’ fan for years. After Carol’s retirement, he acquired a love of baseball thanks to Carol’s bucket list, and each spring they would attend Mariners’ Spring Training in AZ. They would stay in AZ for at least a month each winter with Carol’s brothers and family golfing and staying warm.
He loved warm weather and looked forward to this time. Jim was a man who believed that if a job is worth doing it is worth doing right, and he lived this philosophy down to his last breath. He must have known he needed to wait for Hospice to arrive and officially enroll him as he waited until the last document was signed and then peacefully slipped away before they could leave.
Most striking about Jim was his truly kind, gentle, and loving nature. Many people have reached out to share their memories and the impact he made on their lives. He loved quietly, passionately and without waiver. He loved all his children and grandchildren equally and unconditionally. He cherished Carol, the love of his life, and she returned that love caring for him to the very end.
May he now be sitting next to his mom drinking a Pepsi and eating a peanut butter cookie with a fishing pole in his hand. He will be greatly missed and has left behind a beautiful legacy of love.
He is preceded in death by his father, Walter Case, and mother Helen (Cushney) Case.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Carol (Cole) Case, his daughter Tracy Hangge (Michael), daughter Darcie Roberts (Brian), son Ryan Case (Heather), and daughter Shavonna Case (Dave), 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and another on the way.
He is also survived by his sister Velma McIntire (Gene) and large loving extended family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Monsignor Ecker Foundation or the Yakima Humane Society.
Services will be held on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, with a Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:30 a.m. and Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Yakima, WA.
Inurnment will be at a later date at the Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside, WA.
Those wishing to sign James’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.