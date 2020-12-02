James Weldon Leidig passed away November 24, at home in Grandview. James was born November 20, 1935, in Lacassine, Louisiana to Henry and Hattie Leidig.
James spent the majority of his life self-employed. He was first a general store owner for 13 years on Shaw Island and for the past 50 years, he has been a farmer, growing and selling grapes and various other corps.
James dabbled in selling and fixing cars and loved traveling. James loved family and family history and often combined his love of traveling and family by taking trips around the United States visiting his many relatives and friends.
Survived by his wife Nancy, sons Rex, James Jr., daughter Penny Preston and her husband Perry; grandchildren James Leidig Jr. III, Collin Lee, Ashley Fisher and her husband Nick, Royce Leidig and his wife Emile, Ethan Preston; and three great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his son Max, brothers Robert and Harold, his twin sisters Margeret and Helen, and both of his parents.
Viewing and visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview.
Funeral service will be on Friday, Dec. 4, at 12:30 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, Grandview. Burial will follow at the Grandview Cemetery.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
