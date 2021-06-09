Janice LaVonne Gillispie, 78, entered into rest on June 1, 2021, at her son’s home in Kennewick.
She was born on January 21, 1945, in Mount Vernon to Aubrey Lonny True and Clara (Forshee) Elliott-True.
She was raised and educated in Snohomish County and graduated from High School in Everett, Washington. She lived most of her life in the Lower Valley.
While living in Sunnyside, she met and married Ray Gillispie. She worked as bookkeeper for Ray’s Auction Company, which has since closed. The last two years of her life were spent living with her son, Kevin and wife, Kelly in Kennewick.
Janice enjoyed sewing, gardening, going to yard sales, meetings with friends and watching comedy movies. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially the grandchildren. She also loved spending time with her Shitzu Baby.
Janice attended Neighborhood Assembly of God Church in Sunnyside and enjoyed going to TOP’s.
Janice is survived by her children, Kevin Lundquist; Tricia Luther and husband, Loren; Richard Lundquist and wife Heather; and Eric Lundquist; 12 grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Sharon Neiffer and Loree Fields; and brothers, Frank True and David True.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ray; daughter, Cynthia Luther; and brothers, James True and Wayne True.
Services will be held at Prosser Funeral Home on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 2 p.m. Inurnment will follow at the Prosser Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.