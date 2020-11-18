Jazzy Guillen graced the world with her presence on June 26, 2003. Jazzy had a kind, passionate, and determined soul. Her fierceness and resilience were so well known throughout the valley and she was admired by the hearts of many who had the privilege of knowing her.
She had a passion for Jesus and her Bethel Church family in Prosser where she served faithfully for many years.
She was a proud Prosser Mustang Varsity Defensive player where she played alongside her best friends Sadie and Addisyn and was set to graduate C/O ‘21.
She cherished her sweet love, Hugo, who never left her side and showed her daily how valuable she was.
Jazzy was always willing to help anyone in need as she had an amazingly compassionate soul. Her love for her family was undeniable as her favorite moments were spent with family get togethers.
She touched many lives over the last 21 months as she fought the good fight and inspired thousands around the valley and world with her faithfulness to Jesus. She is running full speed in heaven carrying her magnificent crown.
“Well done, my good and faithful servant.” Mathew 25:23
The family would like to thank each and every one of you for fighting along and carrying us during this trial of life. We know our Jazzy girl inspired so many and felt the love every single moment of her precious life. We will spend eternity paying it forward.
Jazzy is survived by her mother Ashley Guillen and sister Olivia Medrano of Prosser, along with Robert and Adriana of Pasco, Sand family of Richland, grandparents Joe and Denise Guillen of Prosser, great-grandparents Ed and Dorothy Houser of Mabton, Small family of Prosser, Purdy family of Kennewick, along with many beautiful aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life will be planned for the spring.
Those wishing to sign Jazzy’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.
