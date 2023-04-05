Jean Ann Guyer, 67, of Sunnyside, WA passed away on April 2, 2023. Jean was born on July 18, 1955, to Billy and Mary Ann Guyer.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Jean left behind two sisters; Mary Brown-Kencayd (Curt) of Omak, WA., Susan Riggs of Sunnyside, WA, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside inurnment has been scheduled for Friday, April 7, 2023, at 2:30 pm at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Jean’s online memorial book may do so at www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Valley Hills Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.