Jeanette Rachel Ebbelaar

You always knew where you stood with Jeannette Rachel Ebbelaar — she was sure to tell you. The mother of eight died peacefully in her home with her loving husband Hank by her side, April 14, 2020.
Jeannette was born March 20, 1935 to James & Esmerelda (Essie) Morin in Baldwin Park, CA. She grew up in California where she met and married Hank Ebbelaar. Their first date was over a glass of milk. They recently celebrated their 57th anniversary.
The couple moved to Sunnyside, Washington in 1967 where they operated their dairy farm, Ebb-Tide Holsteins, for over 40 years. With her husband and grandchildren, Jeannette helped show cattle at local and state fairs for years. She ran a small family business, Wings of Love, providing bird releases for weddings, funerals, and other special events.
Over the years, she had many jobs, including making wiring harnesses for torpedoes at Aerojet General in California. She also worked at Safeway, and later ran the kitchen at St. Joseph’s Catholic School, all as she helped run the farm.
Jeannette led a fascinating and colorful life. We all knew her in such different ways. But what was consistent was that she was a force. She was strong-willed and loved fiercely.
Well-read and with a sharp wit, she frequently debated and would punctuate her point with a laugh. She enjoyed learning new hobbies such as gardening, Tole painting, and quilting. She liked a good adventure, best enjoyed in the company of friends and always with her husband Hank.
Jeannette is survived by her husband, Hank; her children, Judy (Terry), Carol, Kenny (Debbie), Sherry, daughter-in-law Vickie, Pamela, Henry, and Rhea (Chris). She is preceded in death by her son Ted, granddaughters Kate Wentz & Lacey Baker and son-in-law Ron Roller. Beloved grandmother of 21, great-grandmother of 27, great-great grandmother of 10.
We’ll miss hearing “I love you, my darling.” We love you too, mom!
A Private Graveside Service will take place at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
