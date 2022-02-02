Jennie Salinas was born on April 16, 1941, in Riverside, California to parents Maria and Fernando Garcia. Jennie had two brothers and five sisters. Jennie met the love of her life, Jose C. Salinas, and were both married in July of 1961.
Jennie worked as an agriculture worker in warehouses during harvest season, nursing home as a housekeeper, and custodian for Sunnyside School District.
Jennie was a member of the Sunnyside Catholic Church.
Jennie Salinas is survived by two daughters, Seleta and Martin Navarro of Outlook, WA. Vivian Perez and Jose Alberto Salud of Sunnyside, WA.
Two deceased children:
Matias Salinas, September 7, 2014, and Nancy Salinas, December 24, 2019.
Jennie is also survived by seven grandchildren: Orlando, Rudy Navarro, Joe, Andy, Jennie Lara Gilbert, Marcos Perez, and eight great-grandchildren. Jennie’s love was being with her grandchildren when they visited her. She also enjoyed shopping, watching telenovelas, cooking to celebrate her grandchildren’s birthdays. She liked listening to music, dancing, her two birds, and small dog.
She had a kind heart.
