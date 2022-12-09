Jennifer Marie Standerfer Maarhuis, 57, passed away on December 4, 2022, at the Idaho Falls Community Hospital with her loving family by her side.
She was born August 1, 1965, in Prineville, OR to Jay and Nona Standerfer and grew up with her siblings Cindy, Marci and Dan. Jennifer attended schools in Pendleton, OR and graduated with class of 1984.
At age 18, Jennifer left eastern Oregon and attended Seattle Pacific University where she earned a bachelor's degree in special education. While living in Seattle, Jennifer delighted in single life - especially wine tasting - with her dear life-long friends Tracey Guyor (Jeff) and Ellyn Rose.
Jennifer began her career as a special education teacher and then later as an Occupational Therapy Assistant at Highline Hospital. In 1965 a co-worker and future sister-in-law Patty, invited Jennifer to a lakeside BBQ where she met a "tall handsome farmer" and soon-to-be-husband, Brent Maarhuis. Yes, it was a "blind fix up" and "serious interest" at first sight!!!
After a courtship of 2 years Brent and Jennifer married on June 6th, 1997, and the extended Maarhuis family lovingly took Jennifer into their hearts. Brent and Jennifer started married life in Whatcom County on the Maarhuis Dairy farm where Jennifer joined the family business.
In 2000 Jennifer and Brent bought a home in Prosser, WA where they raised their beloved daughter Emily and settled into 25 years of joyful family life. During this time Jennifer worked as an Occupational Therapy Assistant in the local Prosser area rehabilitation and extended care units.
For the past 3 years Jennifer worked as a Special Education Teachers Aide in the Prosser School District in the classroom and individually with students. She cared deeply for her students and their education. Jennifer considered so many of her fellow educators at the Heights Elementary School as friends. Jennifer was generous, open-hearted, and compassionate throughout her life. Though she seemed quiet, Jennifer had a sly sense of humor and an infectious laugh. So many benefited from her calm giving nature and willingness to listen, including countless rescued cats and a pair of dachshunds. Jennifer expressed her love and creativity through delicious cooking, baking, and gardening. Countless craft projects filled her home with colorful art.
After enrolling daughter Emily at 5 years old in the Sunnyside Dance Company (formerly known as Martin's School of Dance), Jennifer devoted 14 years to being a "dance mom". She tirelessly designed props and accessory, drove to dance practice, worked at dance competitions across Washington state and became friends with so many other "dance moms".
Life was centered around her family and close community. Jennifer loved and was loved! She inspired so many with her resilient spirit, gracious humor and generous hospitality.
Jennifer is survived by her husband, Brent and her daughter, Emily. As well, Jennifer is survived by sisters Cindy Flatt (Ken, partner & Lloyd, son) of Walla Walla, WA and Marci Buschke (Kelly and Traci, daughters) of Pendleton, OR as well as brother Dan Leathers (Susan, wife & Meagan, Melanie and Alex, children) of Dixie, WA.
She is preceded in death by her parents Jay and Nona Standerfer, her brothers in law Doug Flatt and Brett Buschke, as well as her niece Steffanie Flatt. Scores of nieces, nephews, extended family, family by marriage, neighbors, colleagues, students, fellow "dance moms" and friends are devoted to Jennifer's memory.
Jennifer's family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the staff of the Idaho Community Hospital for their loving and skilled care.
A memorial service will be held at the Sunnyside Reformed Church (700 North 16th Street in Sunnyside, WA 98944) on Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 1:00 pm with a reception to follow.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society — Breast Cancer Donations at https://donate3.cancer.org.
