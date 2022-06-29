Jerry Alan Sikes, 71, was born in Prosser, WA (parents Lester and Lucile Sikes), and raised on his family’s small farm in Grandview, WA.
He graduated from Grandview High School in 1968 and went on to study refrigeration at Perry Trade School.
Jerry married the love of his life, Yvonne Honey on October 10, 1970, moved to their current home in Sunnyside (51 years) and raised their two children, Jason Sikes (Kelley) and Tara Colagrossi (Tony).
Jerry passed away unexpectedly after suffering a fatal heart attack on June 21, 2022, while doing what he loved, hiking and backpacking.
He is survived by his wife, children and his precious grandchildren, Ella Sikes, Jakob Sikes, Annabelle Colagrossi, Anthony Colagrossi, and Serena Colagrossi.
Jerry is also survived by his sister-in-law Toni Morrow (Barry); niece Stephanie Honey-Morrow (Keith) and children Anthony and Arianna, and Nephew Nicholas Morrow (Tonia) and children Natalee, Cole, and Brodee; niece Brandi Honey Porter (Bryan) and children Kaydi, Cooper, and Gunner; niece Susette Verzosa (Gino) and son Evan; niece Michele Arnette (Ron) and son Quentin; nieces Nicole Garner and Lindsay Stevenson; special family friend Gina Sandwith and family; as well as his older brother Jim Skinner.
Throughout his life Jerry worked many jobs including Yvonne’s family business (Starlite Drive-in), Valley Auto Parts, Denny Morrow Ford, Grandview Safeway Plant, and also became a second-hand electrician. There really wasn’t much Jerry couldn’t do.
In 1989 he and Yvonne bought Kreb’s Pool Supply business, which then became Jerry’s Pool and Spa. He grew this small moonlighting business from their home garage into a fulltime business, opening a Sunnyside storefront in 1997.
The family would like to especially thank Jerry’s dear friend Skip Lemmon who was with Jerry on this backpacking adventure. We are so grateful to you, and it is a great comfort knowing you took such good care of Jerry.
A celebration of Jerry’s life will be held in private for friends and family at a later time.
Those wishing to honor his memory may make a donation to Washington Trails Association- https://give.wta.org/give/394153/#!/donation/checkout
Those wishing to sign Jerry’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
