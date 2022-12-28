Jessie Faye Moody, age 94, of Sunnyside, WA passed peacefully on December 1, 2022 at Fairway View Senior Residence in Ortonville, Minnesota.
Jessie was born on May 5, 1928 in Calico Rock, Arkansas to Houston & Albie Galloway. She had two sisters: Ruby Edna Richardson and Ethel Mae Metheny.
Jessie met Carl Moody in Calico Rock, Arkansas and was soon after married on July 14, 1948. They were blessed with two daughters: Carla and Deborah. Jessie was very proud of her two girls. She would often tell people that her oldest daughter, Carla was a retired teacher of 37 years and her youngest daughter, Debbie was a retired USDA Inspector of 25 years and that Debbie had blessed her with three beloved grandchildren: Jason Ray, Carl Wallace, and Mittie Ann.
Jessie had many interests and hobbies during her life. She gardened, made ceramics and she especially enjoyed cooking for family and friends. Jessie enjoyed catfishing with her husband Carl and other family members. Jessie and Carl operated a beauty salon for seven years.
Later in life Jessie spent her time visiting family and traveling between Washington and Arkansas with her beloved friend and companion Lawrence Cunningham.
Jessie is survived by her sister Ethel Mae of Grandview and her two daughters: Carla (Karl) Rasmussen of Ortonville, MN; and Deborah (William) Branch of White Pigeon, MI; three grandchildren: Jason (Laura) High, Carl (Kristy) High, Mittie (William) Turnbull and 8 Great Grandchildren, Tyler, Claudia, Kate, Conleigh, Cian, Carley, Abby and Brodric and numerous nephews and nieces.
