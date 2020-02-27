Jesus Gonzalez, Jr. went to the loving arms of our Lord on Feb. 24, surrounded by family and friends in Sunnyside.
He was born on Nov. 29, 1939 in Edinburg, Texas to Jesus Gonzalez and Francisca Perez. The Gonzalez family migrated from state to state working in agriculture. It was while picking potatoes in the fields of Idaho that Jesus met the love of his life, Margarita Soto. On June 24, 1961 Jesus and Margarita were married and ultimately settled in Sunnyside where they worked hard and raised their family.
He is survived by his wife, Margarita Gonzalez and children Roberto (Nora), Esperanza (Troy Rhea), Dolores (Cesar Salgado), Rachel (Ernesto Talamantes), Maria de Jesus (Ralph Soliz); grandchildren Matthew, Gabriela, Juan, Alex, Nelson, Colin, Bianca, Sofia, Cesar, Analisa, Nicole and 6 -1/2 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by one sister Julia Peralez (Joe), two brothers Juan Gonzalez (Natalia), Rodrigo Gonzalez and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Gonzalez family would like to thank all the family and friends that visited, called and sent prayers and well wishes in our time of need. We are humbled by the love you all have for our father. May God bless you all!
To all the medical professionals that attended my father over the years, you are in a class all by yourselves! Special thanks to Dr. Orr, his nurse Lori and all the staff at the YVFWC in Grandview. Dr. Gonzalez, Fred Loera and all the wonderful staff at Astria Sunnyside Hospital from the front door to behind the scenes that helped us along this journey. We couldn't have made it as far as we did without you.
Viewing and Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside on Sunday, March 1 from 3 to 8 p.m. with Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 6 p.m.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, March 2 at 10 a. m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, followed by burial at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to sign Jesus’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
