Jim Combelic, ‘Big Jim,’ passed away at his home in Skamania on July 29, 2020.
Jim was born on September 9, 1936, in Pasco to Verne and Marie Lande Combelic.
Jim was a life-long resident of Washington state. Jim spent his youth in Sunnyside. He graduated from Sunnyside High School in 1954. In 1965, Jim moved to Trout Lake. It was in Trout Lake that Jim took up raising certified seed potatoes… hundreds of acres of potatoes (he had plenty of homegrown help, note children listed later). He also raised cattle at this time. Jim’s parents were farming in Sunnyside and Jim followed in their path. He also drove truck during this period of his life.
Jim’s real love of life came in the mid-1980s when he took up logging. Logging was in his blood, as the saying goes, and he never really looked at himself as anything but a logger.
People who worked and lived in the area knew Big Jim as a kind, generous person, not only with his equipment, but his knowledge. Many people logging today learned their trade from Jim Combelic. He was still doing timber sales and hauling the logs to the mill 6 weeks before he died.
Jim Combelic lived large. He loved his community, spending countless hours with his buddies at the Eagles, plowing people out in the winter, coming to their aid in private emergencies. He was a great friend, a helpful neighbor, and a huge source of support for his community.
Jim is survived by his wife Kathleen of 44 years.
Jim has 5 children, Candice Combelic of Carson, James B. Combelic of White Salmon, Myron Combelic of Davenport, Florida, Gaye Huyter (husband Matt Huyter) of Cashmere, Gina Combelic of Yakima.
Jim also has 4 stepchildren; Lisa Shirk (husband Rick Shirk) of Stevenson, Nicole Altman of Beatty, Nevada, Brett Wright (wife Mary) of Round Mountain, Nev., and Holly Muller (husband Rick Muller) of Brush Prairie.
Jim has two brothers and one sister, Myron Combelic (wife Martha) of Vancouver, Neil Combelic (wife Mai Combelic) of Bellevue, and Catherine Combelic Mears (husband Willard Mears) of Grandview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.