Jim R. Huffman was born on February 7, 1951, to parents Bob, and Edna Huffman in Sunnyside.
After an extended illness, Jim passed away on September 2, 2022, in Amber Hills, Prosser. He entered eternity to be with his Lord Jesus Christ. Jim spent all his childhood in Sunnyside and went through all 12 grades of school at the local Sunnyside school system. In June 1969, Jim graduated from high school. The next fall he attended YVCC in Yakima and graduated there in 1971 with an AA degree in Electronics.
He worked most of his life self employed as a builder/construction worker. His father taught him about building, which covered all the jobs like construction, dry wall, electrical, plumbing, and anything else that pertained to building. For several years Jim also worked alongside his father operating the Newhouse Farms hop machinery.
On June 30, 1972, in Sunnyside, WA, Jim married Yvonne Celius. They were able to celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on the 30th of June 2022. A small celebration was held at Amber Hills Assisted Living in Prosser, where he was living at the time. Into their marriage came one son, Jim R. Huffman, and one daughter, Charissa “Carrie” Huffman.
Soon their family grew when they added Jim’s wife, Cora LeMaster and Charissa’s husband, Scott Perry. Over these years, eight grandchildren have been added, with five grandsons, and three granddaughters. Jim truly loved each one. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Edna Huffman, and two sisters: Dorothy Dauphin and Roberta Still.
Jim is survived by Yvonne, his wife, of Sunnyside, Jim and Cora Huffman of Moxee, and Charissa and Scott Perry of Grandview, one brother, John Arlie and his wife, Heidi Huffman of Prosser, and two sisters: Frances Pardue of St. Helen, Oregon, and Sherry Jo Huffman of Wapato, and many nephews and nieces.
Viewing and visitation was held Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 4 to 6 pm at the Smith Funeral Home in Sunnyside. Funeral services were held Monday, September 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at the Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, with burial to follow at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to be made to Heart Links Hospice, or the Grandview Nazarene Church.
Those wishing to sign Jim’s online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.com.
Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.
